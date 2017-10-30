South Georgia football region champions - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South Georgia football region champions

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Crisp Co. won it's 2nd straight region title (Source: WALB) Crisp Co. won it's 2nd straight region title (Source: WALB)
WALB -

With one week to go in the regular season, here are the area teams that have clinched region crowns.

Region 1-AAAAAAA

Lowndes (10-0, 3,0); First region title since 2010

Region 1-AAAA

Americus-Sumter (7-2, 6,0); First since AHS, SCHS merge in '04

Region 1-AAA

Crisp County (7-1, 3-0); 2nd straight region title

Region 2-A

Irwin county (8-1, 6-0); 3rd title in 4 seasons

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly