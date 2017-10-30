South Georgia football region champions

With one week to go in the regular season, here are the area teams that have clinched region crowns.
Region 1-AAAAAAA
Lowndes (10-0, 3,0); First region title since 2010
Region 1-AAAA
Americus-Sumter (7-2, 6,0); First since AHS, SCHS merge in '04
Region 1-AAA
Crisp County (7-1, 3-0); 2nd straight region title
Region 2-A
Irwin county (8-1, 6-0); 3rd title in 4 seasons
