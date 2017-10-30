Cairo Boys and Girls Club prepares for 5th annual 'Diamond Affair'

The Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club in Cairo is getting ready for its 5th annual Diamond Affair dinner.

This year, the Atlanta Hawk's Taurean Prince will be the guest speaker.

This event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the club.

Board members and sponsors hope the event will raise awareness about how the club benefits the community.

"If we can establish that foundation at this level, and at this age then we set ourselves up for success in the future," said Wanda Richardson, KOYO.

"One is the financial side but two is to get our message out there and show people what we are doing," said Charles Renaud, Board Member, JRBGC.

The event will be held November 16th at 7 p.m. in the Grady Cultural Center.

