Thomasville PD search for suspect in Walmart theft

If you have any information about the identity of this man, call Thomasville Police (Source: WALB)

Thomasville Police are hoping the public can help identify a man they say stole nearly $7,000 in electronics.

This happened at the Walmart on Highway 19 around 2 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said the man walked in the store and went straight back to the electronics section where he stole 30 different Apple products ranging from iPod nanos to iPads.

The total for a number of items stolen was around $6,600.

"The likelihood of getting this stuff back is slim because usually when people take stuff like this they sell it on the street somewhere for a lot less than you will pay for it inside the business," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, Thomasville Police Department.

Investigators said they don't know if the man is from the Thomasville area.

If you have any information about the identity of this man, call Thomasville Police

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!