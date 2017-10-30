Thomas Co. residents excited as Foxcroft Drive project moves forward

"It's gotten worse since I've been out here, the holes spread across the road," said Wade Marshall, resident. (Source: WALB)

They live on Foxcroft Drive, a street that the county was awarded a $500,000 grant to pave.

Last week, commissioners approved to award a bid to Jim Boyd construction company to start the project.

Folks on Foxcroft Drive say it takes a lot of patience and a lot of time to get down this road every day.

"It's gotten worse since I've been out here, the holes spread across the road," said Wade Marshall, resident.

County leaders said these folks may start to see some improvements here shortly after a bid has now been awarded to Jim Boyd Construction Company to begin the paving project.

"They will begin work shortly," said Mike Stephenson, County Manager.

This time last year the county received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state.

Tuesday's bid is just over $742,000.

So who picks up the tab? County leaders said it works out that they now have leftover money from previous projects that can cover the costs.

"We have some funds available in the current sales tax that we will be able to complete Foxcroft," said Stephenson.

"Well that's good because it isn't getting any better," said Marshall.

As bumpy as the drive is Foxcroft residents said they can stay patient for just a few more weeks with a project promised ahead.

"You try to avoid the bumps you're going off on the side of the road on both sides," said Marshall.

