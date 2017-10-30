Thomas Co. Sunday sales voted down - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. Sunday sales voted down

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

According to County Commissioners, Sunday sales will not be on a ballot in Thomas County anytime in the near future.

Thomas County Commissioners voted down a motion for Sunday sales at their last meeting. 

This comes after several store owners asked commissioners to consider the topic.

The City of Thomasville approved Sunday alcoholic beverage sales in a referendum earlier this year.

The final vote was 5 to 3. 

