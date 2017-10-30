Thomas Co. commissioners hope to pass SPLOST

Thomas County leaders said they need voters to pass a special local option sales tax this November, if residents want road improvement projects to continue. (Source: WALB)

Thomas County leaders said they need voters to pass a special local option sales tax this November if residents want road improvement projects to continue.

From this SPLOST, Thomas County would receive just over $20 million.

They plan to use $18 million of that for road projects and near $2.5 million to improve or repair county facilities and buildings.

The county was able to use 2012 SPLOST funds to pave 53 miles of roads so far.

They still have 17 miles under construction right now.

County Manager Mike Stephenson said that SPLOST tax is needed in order to continue making repairs to roads around the county.

"Without the SPLOST, our road improvement comes to a halt. We don't have the funds to do that type of work. People who have traveled in the county have noticed our road system and that it is well maintained. It's expensive to keep up," said Stephenson.

Smaller municipalities in Thomas County have expressed their need for the tax to complete water and sewage improvements.

