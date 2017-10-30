5 years of recovery estimated for Dougherty Co. after storms

This estimate, along with many other storm details, was unveiled for the first time Monday in Dougherty County's Long Term Recovery and Resiliency Plan. (Source: WALB)

Recovering from January's tornadoes and damaging wind events will take at least five years for Dougherty County.

This estimate, along with many other storm details, was unveiled for the first time Monday in Dougherty County's Long Term Recovery and Resiliency Plan.

The plan shows that federal money will be limited and that it will take private money for the county to fully recover from multiple major storm events.

The county's storm contractor, Tetra Tech, presented the plan to commissioners following months of work developing the plan.

"There is funding to bring you back to your public facilities, and there is competitive funding for other projects, but there are a lot of projects that have been identified and could be funded that won't have any federal funding for them," said Tetra Tech's Deputy Director Donald Kunish.

County commissioners saw the long-term recovery and resiliency plan for the first time during the presentation.

You can read it below:

