Sylvester Police investigate shots fired

Right now we are learning more about a shooting incident that happened Sunday morning in Sylvester.

Sunday evening the Police Department posted to its Facebook page asking the community for help.

Around 5:45 Sunday morning, officers responded to a shooting on Isabella Street and Pine Street., just half a mile down the road from the police station.

Three women reported their vehicle was shot, but none of the women inside were injured.

Police are investigating the motive of the shooting, and officers are trying to locate Xavian Timmons and Randy Lee Barrey for questioning.

SPD says they have some suspects in jail, but won't release their names.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you're asked to call 229-776-8219.

