Three men injured in Valdosta shootings

About 2:30 Monday morning, October 30, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a parking lot in the 800 block of Old Statenville Road, where they found that two men, one 37, and the other, 32, had been shot, while they were sitting in their vehicles.

One was hit in the arm and the other in the torso. They drove themselves to the local hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

VPD canvassed the area, but the citizens they interviewed said they didn't see the incident.

Then just a couple of minutes later, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Cypress Street where another man was shot.

The 45-year-old said someone broke in, and shot him in the foot. Paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment.

Bureau of Investigations Persons and Property detectives responded to both scenes along with Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory to assist.

Both cases are open and are actively being investigated.

"If anyone has any information regarding either incident, they are asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department," Said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

VPD has not released the names of the victims, or said if the shootings might be related, but said they would release more information when it becomes available.

