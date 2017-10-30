APD searches for entering autos suspect

Detectives of the Albany Police Department have issued more than 20 entering auto warrants against an Albany man.

Kamoney Rashard Edwards, 21, is the man they believe broke into dozens of vehicles, in September alone, in the Albany area.

Edwards is 5' 7" and weighs about 150 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Edwards, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS, or the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau.

