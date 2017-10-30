FEMA hiring GA residents to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring Georgia residents to help with disaster recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma.

FEMA is looking for people with a background in construction to fill more than 50 temporary positions.

Those people will be working in branch offices located in Albany, Brunswick, Savannah, and Warner Robins.

Those hired would join a recovery team as Public Assistance Site Inspectors.

Responsibilities would include validating disaster damage and collecting information on damaged public facilities.

"This could be going out and looking at damaged culverts, or there's still some debris out there. It could be measuring debris. But working very closely with local municipalities, local governments, county governments to identify and document the damages that occurred from Hurricane Irma," said FEMA Spokesperson Crystal Paulk-Buchanan.

Those hired should plan to assist in recovery efforts for at least three months.

You can find additional information about this position and other available positions in Georgia under the “We are Hiring” tab at https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4338.

