New SR 158 Satilla River bridge opens Tuesday in Coffee

The new state Route 158 Satilla River bridge that replaces the old structure built in 1958 is scheduled to open Tuesday.



The bridge is 12 miles west of Douglas, in Coffee County. A subcontractor was installing guardrail Friday and temporary striping should be done Monday.

Barring unforeseen delays, traffic is scheduled to move from the adjacent temporary on-site detour bridge the following day. The schedule is subject to change depending on weather and subcontractor schedules.



When the old bridge was designed, trucks were much lighter than they are now. The new bridge meets current design standards and is also wider.

Construction started early last year. The old bridge was demolished and traffic was kept on site with a temporary detour bridge.



Drivers should be aware that work will remain to be done at the site. Another layer of asphalt will be added to the bridge approaches and the temporary bridge will be dismantled.



The construction contract amount is $3.6 million and the construction contractor is East Coast Asphalt Inc.

