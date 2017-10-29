UPDATE: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

Multiple Albany Police patrol cars responded to a restaurant Sunday night. (Source: WALB) Multiple Albany Police patrol cars responded to a restaurant Sunday night. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department said two suspects robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver at gunpoint Sunday night.

The two suspects got away with a cell phone, cash, two medium pizzas, and one large chocolate chip cookie.

It happened in the 400 block of Bush Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Police identified the delivery driver as Dontavious Williams, 23.

Williams told officers he was delivering pizza to the home, when someone inside told him to go to the side door. Williams said the suspect told him to put the pizza down then empty his pockets and he did. He stated a second suspect wearing a mask came from the inside and both men took his property, told him to leave and they walked away.

No one was injured. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Multiple police cars were seen at the Pizza Hut in the 2100 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

