Vigil celebrates Javis Walker's life

The new state Route 158 Satilla River bridge that replaces the old structure built in 1958 is scheduled to open Tuesday. The bridge is 12 miles west of Douglas, in Coffee County. A subcontractor was installing guardrail Friday and temporary striping should be done Monday. Barring unforeseen delays, traffic is scheduled to move from the adjacent temporary on-site detour bridge the following day. The schedule is subject to change depending on weather and subcontractor s...More >>
The Albany Police Department said two suspects robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver at gunpoint Sunday night.More >>
Brailyn Turner is a 4th grader with a big heart and even bigger goals, and she used both to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>
Sunday evening people gathered to celebrate the life of Javis Walker, 31, a man Albany Police say is a hero after losing his life attempting to stop an armed robbery.More >>
On Sunday a home in Edison was still smoking after a fire. Neighbors tell us a family of five's mobile home on Booker Street is now destroyed. Zebbra Burkes, a neighbor, said the house went up in flames Saturday night.More >>
