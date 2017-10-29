Vigil celebrates Javis Walker's life - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Vigil celebrates Javis Walker's life

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Sunday evening people gathered to celebrate the life of Javis Walker, 31, a man Albany Police said is a hero after losing his life attempting to stop an armed robbery. 

The piano played softly at First Methodist Albany downtown. Sunday night, Albany Police, Bethel African Methodist Church members, and friends of Walker reflected on who he was and what all he did for the community. 

"He was a nice young man," said Monroe Davis, a friend of Javis Walker. "He used to come in every Sunday night and sit over, in the corner over there, and he'd be playing his little video games. And he'd be listening to the music and the prayer and then he would eat."

Davis attended the community dinner before the vigil.

He wanted to remember his friend who was killed on October 13 when police said he tried to stop an armed robbery at the Dollar General in the 1900 block on East Oglethorpe Boulevard. 

"He was very helpful," said Davis. "At the time I worked at the bus station he would always want to help me at the bus station working and he would want to help up here."

Walker is described as a helper by his friend and a hero by Albany Police.

"We're here to honor him and honor his memory along with the folks that he interacted with every Sunday. We learned that he'd come here on Sundays and he'd eat as well as serve, and that's a true servant of God," said Phyllis Banks, Albany Police Department, Public Information Officer.

Banks said Walker cared for others, served others, and gave back to the community. 

"There are heroes all across our country, and Javis will be remembered as one," said Banks.  

Now, these community members hope others who didn't know Walker will see the impact he created. 

Both Davis and Banks said Walker was a good person who will be missed. 

