Mobile home destroyed after house fire

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Home on Booker Street (Source: WALB) Home on Booker Street (Source: WALB)
Part of home still smoking (Source: WALB) Part of home still smoking (Source: WALB)
Zebbra Burkes, Neighbor (Source: WALB) Zebbra Burkes, Neighbor (Source: WALB)
Stove destroyed in fire (Source: WALB) Stove destroyed in fire (Source: WALB)
EDISON, GA (WALB) -

On Sunday a home in Edison was still smoking after a fire.

Neighbors tell us a family of five's mobile home on Booker Street is now destroyed.

Zebbra Burkes, a neighbor, said the house went up in flames Saturday night. 

We don't know who or what caused the fire right now.

But Burkes said the people who live there have been renting from her for more than 5 years. 

And now she's sad for the family who she says lost everything.

"I was scared my house was going to sustain some fire," said Burkes, "I'm grateful to God no lives were lost."

Now Burkes said she hopes this is the first and last fire Edison has this fall. 

We're waiting to hear back from fire officials for more details on this fire.

