First responders battle it out on the basketball court to raise awareness for breast cancer

Albany first responders hit the court to celebrate a competitive spirit, but more importantly to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Organizers invited breast cancer survivors to have a ball at Lockett Station Community Center Sunday afternoon.

Albany Police officers, firefighters, Dougherty County sheriff's deputies and more played each other in basketball.

Recreation supervisor Tee Taylor says it's a great way to show support for local law enforcement and officials.

"Today is all about coming together, networking, communication, and asking questions, and the most important thing is support," said Taylor.

Next year, Taylor says she wants participation to expand so much that the tournament has to last two days instead of one.

