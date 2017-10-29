First responders battle it out on the basketball court to raise - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

First responders battle it out on the basketball court to raise awareness for breast cancer

Albany first responders hit the court to celebrate a competitive spirit, but more importantly to raise awareness for breast cancer. (Source: WALB) Albany first responders hit the court to celebrate a competitive spirit, but more importantly to raise awareness for breast cancer. (Source: WALB)
"Today is all about coming together, networking, communication, and asking questions, and the most important thing is support," (Source: WALB) "Today is all about coming together, networking, communication, and asking questions, and the most important thing is support," (Source: WALB)
Organizers invited breast cancer survivors to have a ball at Lockett Station Community Center Sunday afternoon. (Source: WALB) Organizers invited breast cancer survivors to have a ball at Lockett Station Community Center Sunday afternoon. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany first responders hit the court to celebrate a competitive spirit, but more importantly to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Organizers invited breast cancer survivors to have a ball at Lockett Station Community Center Sunday afternoon.

Albany Police officers, firefighters, Dougherty County sheriff's deputies and more played each other in basketball.

Recreation supervisor Tee Taylor says it's a great way to show support for local law enforcement and officials.

"Today is all about coming together, networking, communication, and asking questions, and the most important thing is support," said Taylor.

Next year, Taylor says she wants participation to expand so much that the tournament has to last two days instead of one.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • New SR 158 Satilla River bridge opens Tuesday in Coffee

    New SR 158 Satilla River bridge opens Tuesday in Coffee

    Monday, October 30 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-10-30 12:55:21 GMT
    Work on the guardrails of the bridge (Source: Ga. DOT)Work on the guardrails of the bridge (Source: Ga. DOT)

    The new state Route 158 Satilla River bridge that replaces the old structure built in 1958 is scheduled to open Tuesday. The bridge is 12 miles west of Douglas, in Coffee County. A subcontractor was installing guardrail Friday and temporary striping should be done Monday. Barring unforeseen delays, traffic is scheduled to move from the adjacent temporary on-site detour bridge the following day. The schedule is subject to change depending on weather and subcontractor s...

    More >>

    The new state Route 158 Satilla River bridge that replaces the old structure built in 1958 is scheduled to open Tuesday. The bridge is 12 miles west of Douglas, in Coffee County. A subcontractor was installing guardrail Friday and temporary striping should be done Monday. Barring unforeseen delays, traffic is scheduled to move from the adjacent temporary on-site detour bridge the following day. The schedule is subject to change depending on weather and subcontractor s...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

    UPDATE: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

    Monday, October 30 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-10-30 11:08:42 GMT
    Multiple Albany Police patrol cars responded to a restaurant Sunday night. (Source: WALB)Multiple Albany Police patrol cars responded to a restaurant Sunday night. (Source: WALB)

    The Albany Police Department said two suspects robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver at gunpoint Sunday night.

    More >>

    The Albany Police Department said two suspects robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver at gunpoint Sunday night.

    More >>

  • South GA 4th grader sets big goals, captures hearts on the internet

    South GA 4th grader sets big goals, captures hearts on the internet

    Saturday, October 28 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-10-28 04:42:17 GMT
    Brailyn Turner is a 4th grader with a big heart and even bigger goals. (Source: Brittany Turner)Brailyn Turner is a 4th grader with a big heart and even bigger goals. (Source: Brittany Turner)

    Brailyn Turner is a 4th grader with a big heart and even bigger goals, and she used both to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

    More >>

    Brailyn Turner is a 4th grader with a big heart and even bigger goals, and she used both to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly