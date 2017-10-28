Albany Tech prepares for season with basketball alumni game

The team is preparing for its 10th season (Source: WALB)

The Albany Tech Titans are preparing for their tenth season by taking the court against some guys who wore the red and black during the programs early days.

Albany Tech played an alumni game at ASU's East Campus Saturday.

Coaches said the game was a good way for the young team to show off its talent.

Among the alumni was Assistant Coach Justin Wilcox. Wilcox said the team is humble and putting in a lot of hard work to get ready for the season.

But wilcox jokes, he's showed up to play as an alumni, even if he has to shake off a little rust.

"Its a big difference. I'm not as athletic anymore. I've gained a lot of weight," Wilcox said. "Its going to be fun. Emotions are high. We're looking to have fun but be competitive as well."

Despite tough words, Wilcox and the alumni looked like they still had it.

Albany Tech will open up the season with a homecoming game against Action Sports Academy on November 1.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!