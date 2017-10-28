Women's health fair celebrates cancer awareness

Around 400 women gathered for a celebration of cancer awareness on Saturday.

Phoebe hosted an annual women's health fair at Albany State University West Campus.

The event centered around the theme of "resilience."

Darrell Sabbs, Event Organizer, said women were able to have health screenings and learn firsthand from physicians about how to ensure many years to come.

Sabbs said the event allows women to prevent and detect cancer early.

"The goal of our event today was to be able to reach those women, who may not have an opportunity to see a doctor," said Sabbs.

Sabbs also said women learned about prevention, detection, and survivorship with cancer.

