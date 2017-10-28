Police create youth program to combat violence

The Sylvester Police Department is taking action to stop teen drug violence.

Teens participated in the first-ever "Youth Against Violence" Program in downtown Sylvester on Saturday.

Anson Evans, Police Chief, said he wants to start a conversation between teens and law enforcement to learn about drug awareness, addiction, and reduction.

Evans said the goal of Saturday's first meeting is to teach about social issues these young adults face.

"I want to make sure the kids got a clear understanding of what it is that we do when it comes to enforcement, so we keep that transparency between, not only the community here but also with the youths today," said Evans.

Evans said the program will continue to host monthly meetings for the teens the last Saturday of each month.

