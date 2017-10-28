Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful cleans up Flint

Laverne Levins, Organizer and Volunteer with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (Source: WALB)

Trashbags filled with garbage collected along the Flint River Trail (Source: WALB)

Volunteers hit the Flint River today to pick up trash.

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful volunteers went up and down the Flint River trail, the river bank and in the river itself.

Laverne Levins, a volunteer and organizer, has been with the organization for 23 years.

Levins said the goal is to keep the environment clean and beautiful.

"When you come to volunteer, our rivers need to be cleaned and some people dirty them up. And we're actually here to clean them up," said Levins.

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles says there's less and less trash each time volunteers clean up the community.

The next event is tree planting next Saturday in the Radium Springs area.

