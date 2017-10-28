Town hall urges residents to revitalize East Albany

Albany leaders are working to transform homes and businesses in one area of the city.

Local leaders and community members met at the East Albany Community Center to discuss how to revitalize East Albany.

Jon Howard, Ward I City Commissioner, said he wants property owners to take action to ensure Albany looks its best.

For instance, community members say 1300 Clark Avenue is not up to standards.

Howard said when companies and people consider moving to Albany, appearance matters.

"If we are going to attract newcomers to the community, we want it to look good," said Howard.

If people have property that needs to be cut and cleaned, they need to do so now, so they don't get charged by city leaders next week.

