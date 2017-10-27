Sylvester police arrest 3 people involved in shoplifting

Around 400 women gathered for a celebration of cancer awareness on Saturday. Phoebe hosted an annual women's health fair at Albany State University West Campus.More >>
The Sylvester Police Department is taking action to stop teen drug violence. Teens participated in the first ever "Youth Against Violence" Program in downtown Sylvester on Saturday.
Volunteers hit the Flint River today to pick up trash. Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful volunteers went up and down the Flint River trail, the river bank and in the river itself.
Albany leaders are working to transform homes and businesses in one area of the city.
Albany State University was awarded a grant for prevention of violence and sexual assault.
