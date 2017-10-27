Sylvester police arrest 3 people involved in shoplifting

Sylvester Police arrested three shoplifting suspects Friday and credit viewers of WALB News 10 for the capture.

Sylvester Police said Christopher Castillo, 32, Robert Davis, 47, and Julie Savage, 33, all from Florida, were arrested at a Sylvester restaurant after a viewer reported recognizing them from surveillance video.

Police say they stole property from the Sylvester Walmart October 5th, 14th, and 23rd.

They were charged with 17 total counts of shoplifting and drug charges.

