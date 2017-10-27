Albany Middle hosts first-ever Guys Night Out

Guys Night Out was all about showing male students that they can do things that are positive instead of getting into trouble in the streets. (Source: WALB)

More than 200 Albany Middle School male students spent Friday night learning how to have fun without fighting. (Source: WALB)

More than 200 Albany Middle School male students spent Friday night learning how to have fun without fighting.

Guys Night Out was all about showing male students that they can do things that are positive instead of getting into trouble in the streets.

"I'm getting tired of seeing young men being shot and shooting on the news and so now we have our faces playing basketball no trouble, it's going good," Jaquon Tinch remarked.

So far, eighth grader, Jaquon Tinch, said he's looking forward to a night with no argument.

It was a night of clean old fun and students duking it out on the court.

"No fighting playing good games having basketball laughing food, everybody laughing, dancing," Tinch added.

"I'm enjoying all the black men coming together," Jordyn Noel remarked.

The 7th grader said Guys Night Out would help keep his peers out of trouble.

"They need to keep us out the streets so we won't be getting killed," Noel added.

Providing a quality education is a top priority for Principal Dr. Frederick Polite.

"We hear about the crime rates, the murder rates here in Albany and we wanted to get our young men off the streets on a Friday night," Polite explained.

The goal was to show them they can do activities that are positive.

"The young men here at the Middle will definitely be productive citizens in the future," Polite remarked.

Guys Night Out was only for male faculty and students.

Dr. Polite explained there will be a girls night out coming up in November.

The staff is planning to have these events every other month for all of the students.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!