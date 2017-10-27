Residents enjoy corn maze & haunted hayride at Mark's Melon Patch

Brailyn Turner is a 4th grader with a big heart and even bigger goals, and she used both to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>
Brailyn Turner is a 4th grader with a big heart and even bigger goals, and she used both to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>
More than 200 Albany Middle School male students spent Friday night learning how to have fun without fighting.More >>
More than 200 Albany Middle School male students spent Friday night learning how to have fun without fighting.More >>
Mark's Melon Patch is offering one last chance for their nighttime Halloween festivities this weekend!More >>
Mark's Melon Patch is offering one last chance for their nighttime Halloween festivities this weekend!More >>
More than 200 people had the chance to attend the "Cupcakes and Cocktails for a cure" Friday night! Attendees enjoyed both Cupcakes and Cocktails to benefit the Horizons Cancer Coalition!More >>
More than 200 people had the chance to attend the "Cupcakes and Cocktails for a cure" Friday night! Attendees enjoyed both Cupcakes and Cocktails to benefit the Horizons Cancer Coalition!More >>
Albany city leaders want to remind you to not dispose of any outdated pills through the improper channels.More >>
Albany city leaders want to remind you to not dispose of any outdated pills through the improper channels.More >>