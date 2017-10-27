Residents enjoy corn maze & haunted hayride at Mark's Melon Patch

Owner Mark Daniel said the best part of the patch is the family-friendly environment. (Source: WALB)

Mark's Melon Patch is offering one last chance for their nighttime Halloween festivities this weekend! (Source: WALB)

Visitors can expect a haunted hayride and the flashlight run through the Corn Maze.

This year, there will also be a new 40-foot monster slide for kids and adults.

The haunted hayride will feature more than 100 candlelit pumpkins, which is quite a sight during the night.

"If you want just a really cool place on the farm for some fall family fun, this is a cool place to go I feel like," Daniel said.

Other activities at the patch include face painting and a dunking booth.

They're open this weekend from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

