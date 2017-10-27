Douglas police arrest 5 people associated with the Aryan Brotherhood

DPD said the five suspects face several gang-related charges and are accused of violent acts against several Coffee county residents. (Source: Douglas Police Department)

The Douglas Police Department reported they arrested five people associated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Georgia on Friday.

DPD said the five suspects face several gang-related charges and are accused of violent acts against several Coffee county residents.

The arrests were the result of a joint gang task force between the Douglas Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff's office known as the Douglas-Coffee Gang unit.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!