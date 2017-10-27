ASU awarded $300K grant for violence, sexual assault prevention

Albany State University was awarded a grant for prevention of violence and sexual assault.More >>
Some Fitzgerald residents say their Water, Light and Bond bills have soared in the past month.More >>
Farmers across Irwin county feasted together on Friday. The Irwin Electric Membership Corporation hosted around 300 farmers for a free farmer appreciation lunch.More >>
. The attorney general charged Alarm Protection Georgia and Alder Holdings had used deceptive practices in door to door sales of alarm systems. A Dougherty County woman reported she was a victim.More >>
More than 200 people had the chance to attend the "Cupcakes and Cocktails for a cure" Friday night! Attendees enjoyed both Cupcakes and Cocktails to benefit the Horizons Cancer Coalition!More >>
