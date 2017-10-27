ASU awarded $300K grant for violence, sexual assault prevention

Staff said 1 in 5 women will be sexually assaulted during their college career and over 90 percent of those are not reported. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University was awarded a grant for prevention of violence and sexual assault.

The university received a $300,000 grant from the Department of Justice and the Office of Violence Against Women.

The three-year grant will be used to prevent dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking on the campus.

The funds will provide faculty and students with the necessary training so they know how to deal with these types of dangerous situations.

Staff said 1 in 5 women will be sexually assaulted during their college career and over 90 percent of those are not reported.

"If something happens when we have a victim we want to make sure that the process is seamless. We want to make sure that if it's reported here on campus or off campus our outside or our external partners, we have a seamless flow of resources," ASU Title 9 Coordinator, Cadedria Hill remarked.

ASU staff partners with law enforcement agencies and community organizations like Lily Pad and Liberty House to prevent violence and sexual assault on and off the campus.

