More than 200 people attended the "Cupcakes and Cocktails for a - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

More than 200 people attended the "Cupcakes and Cocktails for a cure"

By Cameron Martinez, Producer
Connect
Attendees enjoyed both Cupcakes and Cocktails to benefit the Horizons Cancer Coalition! (Source: WALB) Attendees enjoyed both Cupcakes and Cocktails to benefit the Horizons Cancer Coalition! (Source: WALB)
The foundation was hoping to raise four thousand dollars for cancer research. (Source: WALB) The foundation was hoping to raise four thousand dollars for cancer research. (Source: WALB)
More than 200 people had the chance to attend the "Cupcakes and Cocktails for a cure" Friday night! (Source: WALB) More than 200 people had the chance to attend the "Cupcakes and Cocktails for a cure" Friday night! (Source: WALB)
(WALB) -

More than 200 people had the chance to attend the "Cupcakes and Cocktails for a cure" Friday night!

Attendees enjoyed both Cupcakes and Cocktails to benefit the Horizons Cancer Coalition!

The foundation was hoping to raise four thousand dollars for cancer research.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly