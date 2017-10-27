Dougherty County investigators: Scammers are targeting the elderly

After we reported Thursday night about a half million dollar judgment the Georgia State Attorney General made with an alarm company for scamming the elderly, one of our viewers contacted the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office investigators saying she was a victim.

The attorney general charged Alarm Protection Georgia and Alder Holdings had used deceptive practices in door to door sales of alarm systems.

A Dougherty County woman reported she was a victim.

Sheriff's Investigators warn it's a common scam that targets the elderly.

"It's a common practice to try to intimidate seniors into buying something," said Captain Craig Dodd of the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office. "And then never follow through with it."

Sheriff's Investigators say another scam they are hearing about emails convincing the elderly they need to send hundreds of dollars to stop a virus on their computer.

Investigators warn seniors to be aware that crooks are using scams, both in person and on the computer, to try to steal their money.

