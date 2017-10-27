WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (10/27/17): Thomasville and Brooks Co. battle for region

It's rare two undefeated teams meet this late in the season.

But when they do, you know there's plenty on the line.

That makes Thomasville at Brooks County our high school football game of the week.

It will be strength on strength in Quitman Friday night.

The 8-0 Thomasville Bulldogs have the third ranked offense in class AA averaging 46 points per game.

They'll line up on the road against a stingy Brooks County defense that's allowing under 9 points per game.

Unstoppable force, immovable object.

The Trojans can clinch the region crown with a home- win tonight--but both coaches are coming into the game with appropriate fear.

"(Thomasville has) a lot of experience and they've got some talent on the offensive and defensive line," said Brooks County head coach Maurice Freeman. "And they've got some athletes back there in the defensive backfield."

"You watch film after film, I mean (Brooks County is) going up against Crisp county with all the division I players in the world and making them look like a youth league team," said Thomasville head coach Zach Grage. They rise up to games like that I know it's going to be an emotional, intense game. It's not just going to last the first quarter like most games. It's going to be an emotional intense game."

Brooks County has won 5 of the last 6 meetings.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. down in Quitman.

