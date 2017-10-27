Albany leaders: Don't dispose of outdated pills improperly

The pills can kill the bacteria cleaning the water in the filtration system. (Source: WALB)

Albany city leaders want to remind you to not dispose of any outdated pills through the improper channels.

Flushing any pills down the toilet can cause major problems for the water disposal system.

The pills can kill the bacteria cleaning the water in the filtration system.

Representatives from Keep Albany Beautiful tell us that can be especially dangerous for children.

"It's very dangerous for homeowners especially with children to keep outdated medications because it can harm our young people," Said Executive Director of Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful, Judy Bowles.

Bowles wants you to be aware of the drop off tray at the justice building. Officers will incinerate any outdated pills you drop off there.

