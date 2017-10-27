Family experiences Fitzgerald Water, Light and Bond bill issues

Some Fitzgerald residents say their Water, Light, and Bond bills have soared in the past month.

"What makes me angry is the fact that not only does my son and daughter in law have to worry about my electrical bill being in such a various amount every month, that re-dictates what bills are to be paid every month," said Angela Hardin, mother to Jeremy Hardin, owner of the home.

Hardin said she and her son cannot figure why the bill has such a big increase. Last month's bill was around $242 and this month it is about $745.

Hardin said when she and her son call the company to discuss why the bill has soared, she gets answers saying: there was dirt on the thermometer or it can be misread.

Jim Sellars, Fitzgerald Water, Light, and Bond Chief Financial Officer, declined to be interviewed on camera or to comment when I asked him about folks saying they are having problems with their bills skyrocketing.

And Angela Hardin said the rates don't add up. Since no one is home, the lights are off and blinds are shut to keep out sunlight tactics she said Jeremy and his family have been using to cut back on usage.

"Enough is enough," said Angela Hardin, "We're wanting our city to grow, but we cannot afford these utility bills due to the fact when one third is almost going to a utility bill and it changes, fluctuates every month. Obviously affecting every bill that you pay during the month."

Hardin also said she and her son asked about alternatives like solar panels, but says the fees are far too expensive in addition to the installation fee.

Hardin said she is encouraging residents who have been silent or want answers to attend the monthly Fitzgerald Water, Light, and Bond Commission on November 9th at 7 PM.

