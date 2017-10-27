15th annual Flint River cleanup set for Saturday

If you want to help out, volunteers are meeting at 8:30 a.m. on the west side of Flint River at Third Avenue. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of volunteers are expected to be out along the Flint River Saturday for the annual Rivers Alive cleanup.

For the past 15 years, residents have picked up trash along more than 70,000 miles of Georgia's rivers, lakes, streams, and wetlands.

Organizers hope this event raises awareness and encourages other people to throw their trash in the garbage rather than on the ground.

"We need to, as citizens, realize that throwing it in the water and you can't see it doesn't mean that it went away. You've loaded it in your vehicle to dispose of it, just take it to the landfill," said Executive Director of Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful, Judy Bowles

Kayaks and canoes will also be available for volunteers to take out on the water to get old tires and trash out of the river.

If you want to help out, volunteers are meeting at 8:30 a.m. on the west side of Flint River at Third Avenue.

Kayak and Canoe volunteers should meet at the Georgia Power Dam.

