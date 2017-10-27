Farmer appreciation lunch hosts hundreds

Farmers across Irwin county feasted together on Friday.

The Irwin Electric Membership Corporation hosted around 300 farmers for a free farmer appreciation lunch.

The annual event recognizes the farmer of the year and all different farmers for all they do.

Clay Harper, one of the sponsors of the lunch, says Friday's event is an opportunity to say thank you.

"Without our farmers, the success and the growth of our nation would not be where it is with our ability to feed our people," said Harper.

Farmers were also recognized by local and state politicians for all they do.

