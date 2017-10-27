Albany Utilities finalizes move into new building

"It wasn't a sound decision, so we started looking and we knew we need to stay in the downtown area because this is the area that's a focus for our customer services," said Asst. City Manager Stephen Collier (Source: WALB)

Albany Utilities cut the ribbon on their new facility Friday!

It's at 401 Pine Avenue in the old SB & T bank building.

The 21,000 square foot facility has four floors, and representatives have been cross-trained to better serve customers.

Repairs to the old building up the road were estimated to cost more than $6 million.

Earlier this month, the facilities manager said spending that much on repairs wasn't economically feasible.

"It wasn't a sound decision, so we started looking and we knew we need to stay in the downtown area because this is the area that's a focus for our customer services," said Asst. City Manager Stephen Collier, "So it just worked out and this is a perfect home for us."

Utility leaders said they've completed the move to the new building, giving residents a 'one-stop-shop' when it comes to city utilities.

Those will be available starting on Monday.

