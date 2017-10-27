APD to increase patrols for Halloween

Police also recommend putting reflective tape on children's costumes or giving them glow sticks and flashlights. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department will have increased patrols on Halloween to make sure you and your family stay safe while trick-or-treating.

Department officials said they are partnering with other agencies in case they need extra help on Tuesday night.

Sgt. Phyllis Smith said these patrols are to help but wants you to keep in mind, parents are the first line of defense.

"It's all about the safety and if the kids don't know about safety then they might do something wrong. Like 'Stranger Danger'. If someone comes up to them with a car or something, try to get them in a car make sure you educate them what they need to do," said Smith.

Police also recommend putting reflective tape on children's costumes or giving them glow sticks and flashlights.

This will make it easier for people to see them while they're out and about.

