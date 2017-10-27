Truck catches fire in parent pickup line at Albany elementary school

Officials acted quickly when a car caught fire at an Albany elementary school. (Source: Shun Dodson)

Firefighters were called to Lincoln Elementary after a truck caught fire in the student pickup line Friday afternoon.

Dougherty County School System Spokesman JD Sumner said they temporarily evacuated the area and moved kids and staff inside.

No one was injured.

Sumner said firefighters arrived quickly and put the fire out.

"We're blessed that no one was injured and that firefighters and our staff acted quickly," explained Sumner.

The truck was towed away from the scene.

