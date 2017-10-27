Woman sues Phoebe, APD, city of Albany after 'abortion pill' delivery case

Kenlissa Jones is suing the defendants for multiple things including drawing her blood without a warrant and unlawful seizure. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

More than a dozen people are named in a lawsuit, including Phoebe Putney, the Albany Police Department and the city of Albany after charges were dropped against a Georgia woman accused of killing her fetus.

The civil suit stems from a 2015 investigation into the death of a five and a half-month-old fetus.

MORE: Autopsy scheduled in 'abortion pill' death

Police said Kenlissa Jones was charged with murder after taking an abortion pill then delivering the fetus in the back of a car on the way to the hospital.

Those charges were later dropped after the Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards determined Georgia law does not permit the prosecution of a woman ending her own pregnancy.

Now, Jones is suing the defendants for multiple things including drawing her blood without a warrant and unlawful seizure.

On Friday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital released the following statement in response to the news of the lawsuit:

We believe the allegations against Phoebe in this lawsuit are completely without merit. If the case goes trial, Phoebe will prepare a vigorous defense which we expect would be successful.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!