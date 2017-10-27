Woman sues Phoebe, APD, city of Albany after 'abortion pill' del - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Woman sues Phoebe, APD, city of Albany after 'abortion pill' delivery case

Kenlissa Jones is suing the defendants for multiple things including drawing her blood without a warrant and unlawful seizure.
More than a dozen people are named in a lawsuit, including Phoebe Putney, the Albany Police Department and the city of Albany after charges were dropped against a Georgia woman accused of killing her fetus.

The civil suit stems from a 2015 investigation into the death of a five and a half-month-old fetus.

Police said Kenlissa Jones was charged with murder after taking an abortion pill then delivering the fetus in the back of a car on the way to the hospital.

Those charges were later dropped after the Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards determined Georgia law does not permit the prosecution of a woman ending her own pregnancy.

Now, Jones is suing the defendants for multiple things including drawing her blood without a warrant and unlawful seizure.

On Friday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital released the following statement in response to the news of the lawsuit:

We believe the allegations against Phoebe in this lawsuit are completely without merit. If the case goes trial, Phoebe will prepare a vigorous defense which we expect would be successful.

