Woman sues Phoebe, APD, city of Albany after 'abortion pill' delivery case

The Albany Police Department will have increased patrols on Halloween to make sure you and your family stay safe while trick-or-treating.More >>
Firefighters were called to Lincoln Elementary after a truck caught fire in the student pickup line Friday afternoon.More >>
Moody Air-Force Base is gearing up to host its popular annual airshow this weekend.More >>
Many people are ready to Make A Difference this weekend as folks lend a helping hand for their fellow neighbor.More >>
More than a dozen people are named in a lawsuit, including Phoebe Putney, the Albany Police Department and the city of Albany after charges were dropped against a Georgia woman accused of killing her fetus.More >>
