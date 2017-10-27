HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 11 schedule and scores

Here is your week 11 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Thomasville @ Brooks Co.

GHSA:

Colquitt Co. @ Lowndes

Valdosta @ Coffee

Harris Co. @ Bainbridge

Ware Co. @ Wayne Co.

Americus-Sumter @ Columbus

Cairo @ Northside, Col

Westover @ Shaw

Cook @ Berrien

Dougherty @ Crisp Co.

Monroe @ Worth Co.

Early Co. @ Fitzgerald

Mitchell Co. @ Baconton

Terrell Co. @ Calhoun co.

Chatt Co. @ Randolph-Clay

Miller Co. @ Stewart Co.

Seminole Co. @ Pelham

Charlton Co. @ Clinch Co.

Irwin Co. @ Atkinson Co.

Lanier Co. @ Telfair Co.

Wilcox Co. @ Turner Co.

GISA – FIRST ROUND:

Southland @ Trinity Christian Dublin

Edmund Burke @ Valwood

Tiftarea @ Frederica

Bulloch @ Deerfield-Windsor

Westwood @ Memorial Day

GICAA:

Sherwood @ Georgia Christian

PREVIOUS SCORES:

+Week 10

+Week 9

+Week 8

+Week 7

+Week 6

+Week 5

+Week 4

+Week 3

+Week 2

+Week 1

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!