HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 11 schedule and scores

Here is your week 11 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Thomasville @ Brooks Co.
GHSA:
Colquitt Co. @ Lowndes
Valdosta @ Coffee
Harris Co. @ Bainbridge
Ware Co. @ Wayne Co.
Americus-Sumter @ Columbus
Cairo @ Northside, Col
Westover @ Shaw
Cook @ Berrien
Dougherty @ Crisp Co.
Monroe @ Worth Co.
Early Co. @ Fitzgerald
Mitchell Co. @ Baconton
Terrell Co. @ Calhoun co.
Chatt Co. @ Randolph-Clay
Miller Co. @ Stewart Co.
Seminole Co. @ Pelham
Charlton Co. @ Clinch Co.
Irwin Co. @ Atkinson Co.
Lanier Co. @ Telfair Co.
Wilcox Co. @ Turner Co.
GISA – FIRST ROUND:
Southland @ Trinity Christian Dublin
Edmund Burke @ Valwood
Tiftarea @ Frederica
Bulloch @ Deerfield-Windsor
Westwood @ Memorial Day
GICAA:
Sherwood @ Georgia Christian
