Valdosta State University names its 10th president

Carvajal said he will continue to search for ways to bring the community and university together as one. (Source: WALB)

Carvajal served as president of Bainbridge State College and interim president of Darton State College.(Source: WALB)

Valdosta State University officially named Richard A. Carvajal as its 10th president Friday.

Carvajal assumed his position on January first, 2017.

Before that, he served as president of Bainbridge State College and interim president of Darton State College.

Carvajal's family, community leaders, as well as VSU faculty, staff and students were in attendance to the investiture.

"Now is our time. There is a lot of buzz in the air, there is a lot of excitement. I want us to use that as the energy to now get to work. There is a lot of things that we think this university can do and should do as the flagship institution, the preeminent institution of South Georgia to make South Georgia better," said President Carvajal.

Carvajal said he will continue to search for ways to bring the community and university together as one.

He said Friday was the first day of what he hopes is a long lasting road to success.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!