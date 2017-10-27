Hundreds of people to 'Make a Difference' with Second Harvest

Second Harvest locations in Albany and Valdosta will be participating in Make A Difference Day. (Source: WALB)

Many people are ready to Make A Difference this weekend as folks lend a helping hand for their fellow neighbor.

More than 400 volunteers will come out to Second Harvest of South Georgia to help them sort through miscellaneous items such as canned goods, clothing, and toiletries.

Saturday is Make a Difference Day, and it is one of the biggest volunteer events of the year, giving people a hands-on opportunity to help in their community.

"The amount of need in South Georgia is really more than what people think it is, 1 in 4 people struggle with food insecurity and they have the ability to make a difference in that," said Second Harvest's Chief Marketing Officer, Eliza McCall.

Second Harvest locations in Albany and Valdosta will be participating in Make A Difference Day.

Volunteers will operate between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

