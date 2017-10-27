Ocilla celebrates Sweet 'Taters

Loren Hendley has been promoting the festiveal for decades (Source: WALB)

More than 120 vendors are preparing for a festival in which city and county leaders hope to raise more than $10,000.

Saturday marks the 57th annual sweet potato festival in Ocilla. This year's events include arts and crafts, an antique car show, a parade among other things, and of course sweet potatoes!

The funds raised from this year's festival benefit those who are developmentally disabled at the Sunny Dale Service Center.

"I'm just thankful to the people in this community in South Georgia still support it the way they do," said Sweet Potato Festival Participant, said Loren Hendley, who has been attending the festival for the past 15 years.

Chamber of Commerce Board Members say they are confident that they'll raise more than $10,000.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in downtown Ocilla.

