Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving celebrates 30 years

A South Georgia healthcare institute celebrated three decades of service this week.

Georgia Southwestern State University hosted a summit in honor of the milestone for the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving.

The Institute on GSW's campus supports and teaches people who take care of senior citizens.

Georgia's First Lady Sandra Deal spoke at the summit. She said she has been a caregiver, taking care of her mother who had Alzheimer's.

"I'm grateful to Mrs. Carter for what she has done in organizing all of this," said Deal. "I'm thankful to all of you for what you are doing on a daily basis to make lives better for our older citizens."

During the summit, the institute also planned to announce new grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

