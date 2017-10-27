Teen admits burglarizing churches

The Cairo Police Department has been investigating a rash of church burglaries, and now they likely have the cases solved.

The first reports of church break-ins were taken on Sunday October 15, 2017.

Detectives studied video surveillance from one of the burglarized churches and that gave them an idea to go on.

On Wednesday, October 25, Officer Brandon Griffin of the Cairo Police Department stopped someone who matched the suspect's description.

Joey Eugene Howard, 18, was brought to the Cairo Police Department for questioning by Investigator Giovannie Santos.

Howard later admitted to burglarizing churches in the Cairo area.

Howard was charged with 10 counts of Burglary, booked and processed, and transported to the Grady County Detention Center.

Here are the churches that reported burglaries-

10/15 First Baptist Church 30 6th Ave NW 10/15 Christ Gospel Church 1211 N. Broad Street 10/19 Full Gospel Church 826 1st Street, SW 10/20 Church of Cairo Nazarene 311 5th Street NE 10/22 First Assembly 12th Ave NE 10/22 First United Methodist 318 S. Broad Street 10/23 Memorial Baptist Park Blvd. 10/23 Church of Nazarene 311 5th Street NE 10/25 Bethlehem AME Church 402 2nd Street SW

