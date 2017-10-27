APD officers get life-saving training

Albany Police officers have now been trained to help stop excessive bleeding from injuries, thanks to a partnership with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Phoebe met with APD's training unit to teach several bleeding control classes, including how to properly use a tourniquet; a tool which can help stop bleeding.

Around 130 officers participated in the classes.

Phoebe's Director of Emergency Services says by learning this technique, officers can save even more lives.

"Someone runs their hand through a table saw, someone has a motorcycle accident, the first person on the scene is often an officer, and they can save quite a few lives," said Glenn Swanson of Phoebe.

At the end of today's class, Phoebe donated twenty tourniquets to the police department to use throughout the community.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!