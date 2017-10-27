Mega load begins final GA trip Halloween night

The monster-size mega load that has made five previous trips through Georgia is scheduled to begin its final trek Halloween night.

In March, heavy hauler Guy M. Turner Inc.began moving gas turbine rotors between a manufacturing plant in North Carolina and a power plant in Florida. The final haul is scheduled to leave the Georgia Welcome Center in Lowndes County at 8 p.m. Tuesday October 31.



As before, the mega load will be traveling on Interstates 75, 16 and 95 and will utilize other state routes. It will be escorted by numerous law enforcement and civilian vehicles. The convoy is traveling overnight to minimize the impact to traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the route if possible. Otherwise, please be patient and do not try and pass the convoy when it's in motion.



The rig utilizes a pull truck in the front and a push truck in the back to move the trailer carrying the rotor. The gross weight of the equipment and rig is 530,000 pounds and the trailer/rig is 18 feet wide, 14 feet tall and 260 feet long. The weight is distributed over 19 axles.



The travel schedule is below. Please keep in mind the times are approximate and subject to change.

