Three arrested for Bainbridge murder

Three Bainbridge men are behind bars for the shooting murder of the death of Hubert Moore.

Ronnie Dean McFadden, 42, Thaddus Nundra, 38, and Louis Lamorris Ousley, 29, are being charged with killing Moore, a longtime employee of the Bainbridge Post-Searchlight newspaper.

Bainbridge Public Safety, Decatur County Citizens Against Crime, and the Post-Searchlight posted a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Moore was found by his delivery truck behind the Searchlight, near the intersection of North Florida Street and West Jackson Street.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2000.

WALB's Ashlyn Becton is covering the story, and will have more information on the case today.

