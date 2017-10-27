Tift Park Community Market preps for final weekend of season

The market moved to a parking lot until the park clean up was completed (Source: WALB)

The community market sets up in Tift Park every spring (Source: WALB)

An Albany market is preparing for its final weekend of the season.

Tift Park Community Market had its fair share of ups and downs this year after straight-line winds in January destroyed its home base.

The January 2nd windstorm left nothing short of a mess in Tift Park. Dozens of trees fell, sitting areas were ripped apart and the tennis courts had to be closed.

The damage forced the market to relocate from its normal location in the park to a nearby parking lot. Because of limited space, the number of vendors was cut by more than half to around 20.

Good news came in July when the vendors were allowed to move back into the park.

Though the market never regained all its vendors, organizers said they just consider this year as a rebuilding year. They were glad they were able to continue, despite challenges.

"We got back focusing on the music and attracting more vendors so we averaged 25, which is a good number for us and we're excited that we were able to get back into our original spot," said Stephen Brimberry, Friends of Tift Park chairman.

Next year, plans are in the works to continue sprucing up the area. There are also plans to replace benches and shelters using money from FEMA. Brimberry said they fully expect to regain all their vendors next year as well.

The market's final weekend is Saturday from 9 to 2 pm. It'll be doggy day, complete with a dog costume contest.

The market will also return on December 9 during Phoebe's Jingle Bell Jog.

The market returns for next year's season on March 3, which is National Arts and Crafts Day.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!