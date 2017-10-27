Dentists urge moderation during Halloween to prevent cavities

The office will buy back candy and send it to troops overseas (Source: WALB)

With a lot of Halloween events happening this weekend, dentists are urging parents to keep an eye on how much candy kids are eating.

Kids will have no shortage of sugar over the next few days. Their Halloween buckets will be full of candy and all of that sugar can cause some nasty cavities if they're not careful.

Ken Sellers with Southland Children's Dentistry said it all comes down to what kind of candy they eat.

He encourages parents to limit kids from eating too many gummy candies and anything sticky. He said those candies can get into the grooves of the teeth and can be hard to get out, which causes cavities.

But for those who are chocolate lovers, there is some good news.

"Believe it or not, chocolate is not as bad for them," said Sellers. "If they're going to eat chocolate, that's probably one of the things. Number one, it's fairly soft, it's easy to get off of their teeth. But that's one of the things that I tell kids, if you're going to eat, I'd rather you eat that than a gummy bear or either possibly laffy taffy or something like that."

Sellers said it's also all about moderation. They want kids to enjoy Halloween, but they stress to parents to make smart choices.

He advised parents to limit kids' candy eating to certain times of the day, and follow it up by drinking a lot of water. And of course, don't forget to brush and floss.

For those with buckets just a little too full of candy, Southland Dentistry will have a candy buy-back program this year.

On November 1st and 2nd, the office will buy candy for a dollar a pound. Each child can get up to $5.

The candy will be sent to troops overseas.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!