Thursday's GHSA Softball Elite 8 finals

Here are Thursday's final scores for the South Georgia softball teams competing in the Elite 8 at the Columbus softball Complex.
Second Round
7A
Etowah 8, Lowndes 3; Vikettes fall to loser's bracket. Will face winner of Lambert/Archer Friday at 2 p.m.
3A
Worth Co. 4, Rutland 2; Lady Rams advance to semifinals. Will face Calhoun Friday at 6 p.m.
Opening round
7A
Lowndes 5, Parkview 1; Vikettes advance to second round to face Etowah
3A
Worth Co. 4, Sonoraville 0; Lady Rams advance to 2nd round to face Jackson Co.
Bremer 8, Cook 3; Cook ; Cook falls to loser's bracket. Will face Rutland Friday at noon.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.