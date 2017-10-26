Thursday's GHSA Softball Elite 8 finals - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday's GHSA Softball Elite 8 finals

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Vikettes in Elite 8 (Source: WTVM) Vikettes in Elite 8 (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WALB) -

Here are Thursday's final scores for the South Georgia softball teams competing in the Elite 8 at the Columbus softball Complex.

Second Round

7A

Etowah 8, Lowndes 3; Vikettes fall to loser's bracket. Will face winner of Lambert/Archer Friday at 2 p.m.

3A

Worth Co. 4, Rutland 2; Lady Rams advance to semifinals. Will face Calhoun Friday at 6 p.m.

Opening round

7A

Lowndes 5, Parkview 1; Vikettes advance to second round to face Etowah

3A

Worth Co. 4, Sonoraville 0; Lady Rams advance to 2nd round to face Jackson Co.

Bremer 8, Cook 3; Cook ; Cook falls to loser's bracket. Will face Rutland Friday at noon.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

