State officials recommend drivers make a plan instead of driving drunk

With some Georgians celebrating Halloween early, over the weekend, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety issued a warning for people to be on the lookout for drunk drivers.

In 2015, across the United States, 55 people were killed in drunk driving related crashes on Halloween, eight were pedestrians.

The director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety said that if you are going to a party and know you will be having a drink, plan a safe way home before you go.

"We're not in the business of telling people not to have a good time. We just want them to do it safely. If your party involves alcohol, you need to plan how you are going to get home. Whether it's a ride service, designating a driver, or staying where you are until you sober the next day," said Director Harris Blackwood.

Most children will be trick or treating on Tuesday, October 31, so, state law enforcement is warning drivers to use caution and keep watch for children.

